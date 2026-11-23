Ten entrepreneurial pitch winners who advanced from local pitch competitions hosted by collaborative local partners will vie for additional prize money at a regional pitch competition hosted by New North Inc.

The NEW Launch Alliance Pitch Event will take place on Dec. 2 at TitletownTech in Green Bay.

The 10 participants will have a chance for broader investor attention, along with prize money of $2,000 for first place, $1,000 for second place and $500 for third place.

While there is no charge to attend the NEW Launch Alliance Pitch Event, registration is requested and available at https://bit.ly/3VBIIz2.

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Details of the 10 companies that advanced are as follows:

AJ Washouts, presented by Jerry Lundy: Veteran-owned business of a modern, full-service commercial truck and trailer washing facility, featuring automated truck washing, food-grade trailer sanitation, specialized agricultural trailer cleaning and water recycling technology. http://www.ajwashoutsandservices.comwww.ajwashoutsandservices.com

Beacon, presented by Josiah Pledl: Workforce-development business focused on helping individuals with disabilities find meaningful employment while assisting employers in addressing their workforce needs through the design of productive roles that match employee strengths and abilities. www.beaconbuildsfutures.com

Doorstep Dental Care, presented by Shannon Spude: Mobile, direct-pay dental hygiene service, designed for individuals facing barriers to traditional dental visits, including older adults and those with transportation and/or insurance issues. https://www.facebook.com/p/Doorstep-Dental-Care-61595534384429/

Flavorful Tea and Fruit Company, presented by Heather Schroeder: Creator of more than 128 unique, artisan tea blends handcrafted with Wisconsin-grown tisanes and specialty ingredients sourced from around the globe.

www.flavorfulteaco.com

www.flavorfulteaco.com FloodDocs of Bitwise Engineering, presented by Shawn McKenney and Andi Rich: Claims software for use by adjusters handling National Flood Insurance Program claims, guiding users through required photos and water-line measurements, along with letting policy holders complete questionnaires and e-sign forms to generate FEMA document packages. www.flooddocs.com

Nexum Athletics, presented by Gabriel Torres: Developed by a student-athlete at UW-Oshkosh, is a team-management app for college athletics, where coaches, athletes and athletic trainers share one calendar, announcements, team chat, travel rosters and depth charts, and more. www.nexumathletics.com

PDispose of Reiland Industries, presented by Mark Reiland: An automated liquid-waste collection and sanitation system for mobile workers with limited restroom access, designed to eliminate unsanitary bottle dumping, improve sanitation and protect the environment. PDispose™ — Smart Sanitation for a Cleaner Tomorrow

Simply Paddle, presented by Ben and Steph Peters: Self-service kayak rental business designed to make it easy and affordable to enjoy the water. Solar-powered kiosks offer single and tandem kayak rentals without reservations or on-site staff. www.simplypaddle.net

Tegen Auto Works LLC, presented by Mitchell and Skylar Tegen: Mobile automotive repair business focused on making vehicle maintenance and repairs more convenient, providing a convenient solution for individuals and fleets who value flexibility, time savings and reliable service. www.facebook.com/tegenautoworks

Zeama, presented by Regina Rudoi: Creator of broth-based, garden-to-cup soups – with no preservatives – packaged in a coffee-style cup that allows the consumer to enjoy the product on the drive to their next meeting or whenever time is limited.

The local pitch events were open to all residents of Northeast Wisconsin or those launching their businesses in the region. Contestants were required to be at least 18 and the business must have generated no more than $300,000 in annual revenue or capital raised. Winners from the last two years were not eligible to receive award money, but could participate for practice and feedback.

Thirteen local partnering organizations hosted five different pitch events around Startup Week in Wisconsin. First-place winners at the local events received $1,000 cash, while second-place finishers were given $500 each. In all, 42 entrepreneurial pitches were made during the local qualifying events in collaboration with the local partners. These events – Fast Pitch, Accelerate Sheboygan County, Pitch Greater Geen Bay, LevelUp and Lighthouse Launch – were held with the assistance of regional partners: FVTC Venture Center, Oshkosh Chamber, Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce, UW Oshkosh SBDC, UW-Madison Extension-Outagamie & Winnebago counties, Envision Greater Fond du Lac, Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp., Lakeland University, SBDC at UW-Green Bay, Greater Green Bay Chamber, Progress Lakeshore, Door County Economic Development Corp. and UW-Madison Extension-Kewaunee County.

Both the local and regional entrepreneurial pitch contests are being supported by the NEW Launch Alliance of New North Inc., along with WBD Inc. The NEW Launch Alliance was formed to support business discoveries and idea creators in Northeast Wisconsin, connecting entrepreneurs, mentors, investors, educators, accelerators and other resources. Additional sponsors included Headway.ai (application website host).