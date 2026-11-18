Brown County United Way has concluded its participation in Techquity WI by distributing 1,268 laptops to Brown County residents.

Techquity WI brought together community organizations, educational institutions, and distribution partners to address barriers to digital access. Northeast Wisconsin Technical College was the initiative’s largest local distribution partner, providing 344 laptops, followed by the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, which distributed 294.

The program officially concluded Nov. 1. Residents who received a laptop are not required to return their devices. Continued support, including assistance with defective device replacements, is available through United Way of Wisconsin.

As Techquity WI concludes, Brown County United Way is continuing its commitment to digital access through an ongoing partnership with NWTC.

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One opportunity is Technology for Success, a series of free, beginner-friendly workshops offered in partnership with NWTC. Upcoming sessions at City East Center include:

Getting Started with Your Laptop: Jan. 23 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Email, Job Search, and Online Safety: Feb. 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m

.Both workshops are free, and registration is required. Visit browncountyunitedway.org/events for details and registration.

Brown County United Way and NWTC are also exploring opportunities to offer free GED and HSED classes. Community members interested in future classes are encouraged to complete a brief interest form to help inform planning and assess community need.

Former Techquity WI participants who need assistance or have questions about their devices can access continued support through United Way of Wisconsin at (833) 882-0174, Email: Techquitywi@unitedwaywi.org and https://www.techquitywi.org/

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Defective Device Replacement Requests: https://wkf.ms/4z55X2D