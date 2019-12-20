Acclaimed economist returns for Fox Cities economic outlook event

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Nationally acclaimed economist and public speaker Elliot Eisenberg, Ph.D., will return as the keynote speaker for the 2020 Fox Cities Economic Outlook Lunch. The event will be hosted by the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce along with presenting sponsor Investors Community Bank on Thursday, Feb. 13 at the Red Lion Hotel Paper Valley in Appleton.

Often called the “Stand-up Economist,” Eisenberg, president, chief economist and founder of Graphs and Laughs, LLC, specializes in making the minutiae of economics entertaining and relevant. With expertise and consultation sought-out by federal, state and local governments and legislators, hedge funds and investment advisory groups, Eisenberg is an established authority on the national and global economy and its impact on various industries.

The annual Economic Outlook Lunch brings together macro and micro economic insights with a keynote speaker who shares how national and global trends could impact the Fox Cities economy. The results of the local annual Economic Outlook Survey are also revealed.

The 2020 Economic Outlook Survey, conducted by the Fox Cities Regional Partnership, the economic development division of the Fox Cities Chamber, covers business trends from the previous year and projections for 2020. The results are highlighted during the event and printed for distribution. Local business participation in the survey is encouraged. The survey will be open Jan. 6-17 and available online at foxcitiesregion.com.

Registration is now open for the event on the Fox Cities Chamber website. Individual tickets for Chamber members are $50 or $60 for general admission. Tables of 10 are also available at $450 for Chamber members or $550 for general admission.