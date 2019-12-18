DCEDC executive director leaving post

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Executive Director Jim Schuessler is leaving his post at the Door County Economic Development Corp. (DCEDC) by the end of January to take a job in Arizona.

Schuessler, who joined the DCEDC in July 2018, will become the executive director for Yuma (Arizona) Multiversity, an urban education hub for existing institutions of higher education and the degrees they offer. Prior to leading the DCEDC, Schuessler was the business development manager for the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp.

DCEDC Board Chair Patti Vickman praised Schuessler for serving as “a positive and passionate advocate for economic development in Door County.”

Vickman will lead the committee to find Schuessler’s replacement.

Just last week, the DCEDC launched a new marketing campaign and jobs website to draw more workers to Door County.