Door County unveils jobs website, marketing campaign

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

With more than 800 jobs available countywide, the Door County Economic Development Corp. has launched a website and marketing campaign aimed at attracting job seekers.

“Our population is aging at four times the national average. Despite the trends, we find ourselves amidst an enviable job surplus, over 800 open positions, many full-time positions with world-class companies, offering competitive benefits, relocation, education and training incentives,” said Kelsey Fox, workforce development specialist for DCEDC.

To fill those jobs and address the questions people may have when considering relocation, DCEDC has debuted a new website, livedoorcounty.org. The campaign was funded in part through a grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

The new initiative represents the culmination of a collaborative effort with business and community leaders for several months about ways to entice people to come to Door County. Jobs are plentiful and local businesses are eager to fill open positions and expand — if only they could build the workforce they need. Some businesses have considered expanding outside the county due to workforce shortages.

Of the hundreds of job opportunities available in Door County, many are full time offering competitive wages and benefits at companies that are willing to provide training.

The LIVE Door County campaign is intended to be used by employers countywide to help market their available jobs and Door County’s suitability as a new home. Jobs posted through Job Center of Wisconsin, jobsindoorcounty.com, and Indeed are all merged into the job board located on the site.