Four join New North board

Four regional business leaders – Joanie Buckley of the Oneida Nation, Andy Hetzel of NPS Corp., Jason Howe of Schneider and Lori Ney of Kimberly-Clark North America – have been named to the board of directors of New North Inc.

Buckley is the internal services division director for the Oneida Nation, one of the largest employers in the Greater Green Bay Area with more than 2,700 employees, where she provides leadership and strategic direction for seven departments.

Hetzel is CEO of NPS Corp., a manufacturer and marketer of hazmat spill solution products, along with janitorial towel and tissue products. He founded the company in 1996, and today it employs 270 people in the New North and 440 across the state of Wisconsin from its Green Bay headquarters.

Howe is senior vice president and general manager for Schneider, a national leader in truckload, intermodal and logistics services. In his current position, he has accountability for the company’s bulk transportation business.

Ney is vice president of human resources for Kimberly-Clark North America, a position that sees her lead all human resources efforts for the company’s nearly $8 billion North American personal care and consumer tissue businesses, along with developing and implementing organizational and talent management strategies.