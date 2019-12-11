Green Bay call center closing, 143 losing jobs

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Alorica, a California-based company that provides customer experiences for businesses, is closing its Green Bay call center at 301 N. Adams St., putting 143 people out of work.

The call center is set to close by March 31 and all employees will be laid off by Feb. 29, according to Erica McCarthy, communications manager for Alorica.

As we continue to stay on top of market trends and evolve with our clients’ business needs, we sadly must make changes that sometimes impact our people,” McCarthy said in a statement. “We thank each of our departing colleagues for their contributions and we are committed to treating them with respect, as we do all our employees, during this transition.

Some employees may be offered a relocation package to Alorica’s site in Owensboro, Ky.