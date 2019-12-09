Green Bay port tops 2 million tons

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The Port of Green Bay surpassed its goal of 2 million tons for the 2019 shipping season.

In November, nearly 207,000 tons of cargo moved into and out of the port, putting the annual total at 2,081,962 tons. Year-to-date tonnage is 9 percent ahead of the total from the end of November 2018.

“Two million tons is the benchmark for a successful shipping season for the Port of Green Bay,” Port of Green Bay Director Dean Haen said in a statement. “Hitting that mark at the end of November is great news with several weeks of shipping remaining before the season closes. We’re still optimistic that we’ll reach 2.3 million tons for this season.”

In November, more than 680,000 tons of limestone were imported, with domestic imports of limestone outpacing last year by 23 percent. Foreign salt imports are up 60 percent, and foreign exports of petroleum products are up 125 percent from what they were in November 2018.

For the season, 161 ships have visited the port.