Menasha developer unveils plan for Brin site

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

RF Development of Menasha has stepped forward with a $10 million commercial and residential development proposal for the former Brin Building site in downtown Menasha.

Located at the corner of Main and Tayco streets, the historic Brin Building was destroyed in a fire last year.

Under the proposal, RF Development would buy the property for $1 from the city and redevelop it into three separate buildings and a parking lot. The plans include:

Building 1: A three-story mixed-use building with 16 market-rate apartments and 8,148 square feet of commercial space.

Building 2: A four-story residential building with 30 market-rate apartments. A skywalk would connect the two apartment buildings.

Building 3: A 3,000-square-foot restaurant located near the Fox River navigational canal.

The development would have 40 underground parking stalls and 55 surface parking stalls.

The Menasha Common Council is being asked to approve the development in concept and direct city staff to negotiate a development agreement. That could be approved by the council as early as next month.

The property lies in an opportunity zone, which provides developers with federal tax benefits. RF Development is the same group behind the successful renovation of the former city hall property into a mixed-use building.