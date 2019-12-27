Nominations now open for Insight Innovation Awards

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

It’s now time to nominate a deserving company you know — or your own — for the Insight Innovations Awards.

The annual awards shine a spotlight on innovation in Northeast Wisconsin by honoring businesses and organizations with innovative ideas that are making a real difference in their industry or community. This celebration is designed to inspire and energize people to build on — and invest in — ideas to fuel the growth of the regional economy.

The event is designed for anyone interested in innovation — business, community and education leaders as well as innovation executives, venture capitalists and angel investors. This year, Craig Dickman, managing director of TitletownTech in Green Bay, is the event’s keynote speaker.

Insight’s confidential panel of judges assesses the nominations to determine a winner, based not only on the idea, but the results as well. Awards are handed out in four categories: Planet, Product, Process and People. Nominations are open through Feb. 15.

Also, save the date for the Insight Innovation Awards event, which will be held May 14 at 3 p.m. at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus.

To nominate or learn more, click here.