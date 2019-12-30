Nominations open for Celebrating Volunteers event

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Nominations are being accepted for an annual event celebrating some of the Fox Valley’s outstanding volunteers, a nonprofit-business partnership and the community’s commitment to volunteerism.

Sponsored by the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region and NBC26, the 23rd annual Celebrating Volunteers event will be held April 21 at the Red Lion Hotel Paper Valley in Appleton.

Awards will be handed out in six categories: Business Partnership Award sponsored by Secura; Youth Scholarship Award sponsored by Community First Credit Union; Janet Berry Volunteer of the Year Award sponsored by the Amcor Foundation; Health Care Award sponsored by Ascension and ThedaCare; Walter L. Rugland Community Service Award sponsored by Thrivent Financial; and the Paul & Elaine Groth Mentoring Award sponsored by the Mielke Family Foundation.

The youth award recipient receives $1,000 to donate to a charity and a $1,500 scholarship. All other awards include $5,000 for the winner to donate to a charity of his or her choice. Since the event started in 1998, award sponsors have given $723,500 to local charities selected by their award recipients.

To be eligible, nominees must reside in or do the majority of their volunteer work in Calumet, Outagamie, Waupaca or northern Winnebago counties.

“The event brings together several hundred people who volunteer their time to ensure the Fox Valley continues to flourish and be a great place to live,” said Curt Detjen, president and CEO of the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region. “We’re lucky so many feel volunteering is a valuable part of their lives, and we honor that community spirit of service with these special awards.”

For more information and a nomination form, visit celebratevolunteers.org. The deadline for nominations is Feb. 3. Registration information will be available by March 1.