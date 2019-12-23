Oshkosh Defense receives $803.9M JLTV contract

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Oshkosh Defense announced that the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Warren has placed an $803.9 million order for 2,721 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles. Additional orders from the U.S. Army Contracting Command are anticipated within this fiscal year.

This order includes JLTVs for the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy. It also includes vehicles for the country of Montenegro via Foreign Military Sale. The distribution of JLTVs ensures that multiple branches of the United States military have the light tactical vehicle they need to perform missions that support the national defense strategy.

“As the threats on today’s modern battlefield continue to evolve, our Warfighters need a highly capable light tactical vehicle that is uniquely suited for mission adaptability,” said George Mansfield, vice president and general manager of joint programs for Oshkosh Defense. “The JLTV can accommodate over 100 different mission package configurations without sacrificing mobility or transportability.”

The order also includes 30 JLTVs for the country of Montenegro, among the first NATO allies to receive the vehicle.