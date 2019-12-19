Regional HSHS leader retiring in July

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Therese Pandl, the longtime president and CEO of Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) – Eastern Wisconsin Division, will retire in July.

The HSHS – Eastern Wisconsin Division is comprised of four hospitals: HSHS St. Vincent Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center in Green Bay; HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan; and HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital in Oconto Falls.

“To have had a career dedicated to serving others is very special and it has truly been an honor to serve the health care needs of this region,” said Pandl, who joined HSHS in 2009. “I am grateful for the talented and dedicated team of colleagues, leaders and physicians who strive each and every day to provide the very best care to our patients and communities.”

Upon joining HSHS, Pandl worked to establish the first professional service agreement between HSHS and Prevea Health and implement the division structure for HSHS in eastern Wisconsin. She was also instrumental in establishing Epic as the electronic medical record system for HSHS – Eastern Wisconsin Division hospitals and developing the Prevea360 Health Plan.

Pandl also created a partnership with Community Memorial Hospital in Oconto Falls, which in 2014 joined HSHS as HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital. She also played a vital role in the division’s alignment with Green Bay Oncology and affiliation with Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. In 2015, she led the establishment and development of HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay.

Pandl began her career as a burn nurse and then served as a clinical nurse specialist for hospital critical care units before transitioning to leadership roles.