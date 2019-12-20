ROC, SRC Technologies take on new name

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Five months after Remote Operations Company (ROC) and SRC Technologies joined forces, the two Northeast Wisconsin-based IT services companies have a new name – Loyality (pronounced Loy-AL-uh-tee)

“When ROC and SRC Technologies merged this past summer in July, we envisioned the creation of a single identity with a company name that would help tell our story and help us grow as one company with a deeper, stronger, more committed base of talent, expertise, resources, customer service and community engagement,” says President and CEO Kari Serrahn.

When employees were asked about their values, trustworthiness, knowledge, respect, honesty and reputation rated highest.

“We learned our team is passionate about their craft — information technology, or IT. That is why we use those two letters in the new company name and they are underscored in the new company logo,” Serrahn says. “And most importantly, by living our values, the name Loyality stands for our commitment to do what’s right.”

With offices in Green Bay and Milwaukee, Loyality serves multiple industries, including manufacturing, financial, government, health care, transportation and insurance with a wide range of IT services. Loyality specializes in managed services, cybersecurity, technology solutions and IT consulting.