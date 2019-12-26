Seven area manufacturers named MOTY finalists

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Seven manufacturers from the New North are among the 25 state manufacturers nominated for the 32nd Annual Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) Awards.

Regional nominees include: Fox Valley Wood Products, Inc., Kaukauna; MCL Industries, Inc., Pulaski; Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats, Wittenberg; Orion Energy Systems, Inc., Manitowoc; Outlook Group, Neenah; Professional Plating, Brillion; and Sargento Foods, Plymouth.

Manufacturing contributes $63 billion to the state’s economy – nearly 20 percent of the state’s Gross Domestic Product – and employs 1 in 6 Wisconsin workers – roughly 475,000 people.

The MOTY program recognizes the state’s top manufacturers of all industries and sizes for their commitment to good business practices, innovative processes, and productivity enhancements to help drive Wisconsin’s economy. A total of four Grand Award winners will be chose from categories based on company size.

The winners will be announced at a Feb. 20 event at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee.