Sheboygan finishes innovation hub study, hires FreshTech director

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

There’s enough interest and need to create an innovation hub within the FreshTech Innovation District, according to recent feasibility study.

Conducted by Econogy of Cincinnati, the study provided the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. and the FreshTech task force with data and recommended focus areas and a strategic direction to take with programming. The SCEDC and the task force then decided to hire Nick O’Brien as the director of innovation and engagement for the district.

“We are excited about this big step in the FreshTech process,” said SCEDC Executive Director Joe Sheehan. “The task force has put in months of important work to get to this point, and now we have Nick on board to bring the results of that work into the community and take the momentum to the next level.”

O’Brien will work to prioritize the recommended focus areas, execute programming and engage the community in the new initiative. Prior to joining FreshTech, he worked in the areas of program development, talent attraction and retention strategies, and community engagement for communities in Eau Claire and Marathon counties.

FreshTech’s first wave of programming is expected to begin early next year.