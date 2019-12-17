Study shows Fox Valley emergency shelters busier than ever

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

More people used emergency shelters in the Fox Valley in 2018 than in the previous six years, according to the latest data from the Fox Cities Leading Indicators for Excellence (LIFE) Study.

The shelters surveyed included Christine Ann Domestic Abuse Services, Father Carr’s Place 2B and the Day by Day Warming Shelter in Oshkosh and Harbor House Domestic Abuse Programs, Pillars Adult Shelter and Pillars Adult and Family shelters in the Fox Cities.

The latest data also shows the Fox Cities area has about twice as many low-income households as affordable rental units. The area has less of a rental affordability issue than Wisconsin or the country overall. In Winnebago County, 43 percent of renters are paying more than 30 percent of their income on housing, but the county has lower rental rates in comparison to Outagamie and Calumet counties.

The data points are part of the newly updated 31 data points within the study’s basic needs, economy and safety categories. Interactive charts and trend information are available on the Fox Cities LIFE Study website, with a summary of the new 31 data points on the “What’s New” page.

The study provides a data-focused overview of the quality of life in the Fox Cities. It began in 2001 and gives community members, nonprofits and others a look at how the community is doing. It’s a project of the United Way Fox Cities, the Fox Cities Chamber and the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region.