Acuity hits premium record

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Fueled by a record-setting $277.5 million in new business in 2019, Acuity Insurance reached an all-time high in written premium of $1.66 billion in 2019, an increase of more than $115 million over 2018.

“We’ve now achieved 10 straight years of positive revenue growth. And, for the past 20 years, Acuity has consistently grown more than twice as fast as the insurance industry,” said Acuity President and CEO Ben Salzmann. “It shows that we are a strong, stable market for independent agents.”

Headquartered in Sheboygan, Acuity has doubled its top-line revenue in the past eight years. The company’s growth has led to additional jobs. The insurer has hired more than 900 employees over the past five years and nearly 200 in 2019 alone. Acuity employs more than 1,400 people.

Acuity has achieved balanced growth across personal and commercial lines. In personal lines, Acuity reached nearly $410 million in written premium, while in commercial lines, the insurer set a record for written premium at $1.25 billion.