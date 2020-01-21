Craig Dickman up next for St. Norbert CEO series

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

TitletownTech Managing Director Craig Dickman will present “Designing a Collaborative Innovation Process Within an Entrepreneurial Ecosystem” at St. Norbert College’s CEO Breakfast & Strategy Series at 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 4 at the F. K. Bemis International Conference Center on the St. Norbert College campus in De Pere.

TitletownTech is a one-of-a-kind partnership between the Green Bay Packers and Microsoft Corp. aimed at boosting economic expansion by bringing world-class digital innovations and expertise to the greater Green Bay area. In his role as managing director, Dickman oversees the venture fund, innovation lab and venture studio.

Prior to joining TitletownTech, Dickman was an executive at several companies including Schneider and Master Fleet before starting Breakthrough Fuel in 2004. In 2015, he co-founded the N.E.W. Venture Foundry. An inventor, Dickman holds multiple patents.

Under the auspices of the college’s Donald J. Schneider School of Business & Economics, the CEO Breakfast & Strategy Series is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for local businesspeople to meet face-to-face with some of the most respected leaders in the business community and to network with other leaders in the region.

Registration for Dickman’s presentation is $60 per person. Space is limited. Register by going to snc.edu/tickets or by email at [email protected].