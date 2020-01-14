Current Young Professionals announces Future 15 finalists
Current Young Professionals, a program of the Greater Green Bay Chamber, has announced its 2019-20 Future 15 finalists:
- Kassie Batchelor, senior associate athletic director for compliance & student welfare/senior woman administrator, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay
- Joe Faulds, human resources director, City of Green Bay
- Mario Gonzalez, communications and marketing manager, Wello
- Claudia Guzman, director of student life, UW-Green Bay
- Beth Hudak, community engagement manager, House of Hope Green Bay Inc.
- Ben Joniaux, chief of staff, UW-Green Bay
- Sarah Krier, manager of digital marketing, Breakthrough
- Kathryn Kroll, marketing manager, Downtown Green Bay Inc.
- Samantha Maass, event and volunteer coordinator, On Broadway Inc.
- Ken Mika, project engineer, Geosyntec Consultants Inc.
- Heather Milbach, community relations manager, Schreiber Foods
- Briana Peters, manager, Hawkins Ash CPAs, LLP
- Kristina Shelton, program director, YWCA Greater Green Bay
- Madeline C. Szymanski, philanthropy adviser at CP and president and founder of Lucky 7 Dog Rescue
- Tynisha D. Willingham, associate academic dean, St. Norbert College
Current annually recognizes the accomplishments of talented young professionals who make an impact within the community with its Future 15 & Young Professional Awards.
One individual from the Future 15 Award recipients will be selected and named the Young Professional of the Year during the Future 15 & Young Professional Awards, which will be held April 30 at the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center, 2040 Airport Drive, Green Bay. In addition, the Young Entrepreneur of the Year and Next Generation Best Place to Work award recipients will be announced at the event.
To register or for more information, visit greatergbc.org/future15.
