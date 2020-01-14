Current Young Professionals announces Future 15 finalists

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Current Young Professionals, a program of the Greater Green Bay Chamber, has announced its 2019-20 Future 15 finalists:

Kassie Batchelor, senior associate athletic director for compliance & student welfare/senior woman administrator, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay

Joe Faulds, human resources director, City of Green Bay

Mario Gonzalez, communications and marketing manager, Wello

Claudia Guzman, director of student life, UW-Green Bay

Beth Hudak, community engagement manager, House of Hope Green Bay Inc.

Ben Joniaux, chief of staff, UW-Green Bay

Sarah Krier, manager of digital marketing, Breakthrough

Kathryn Kroll, marketing manager, Downtown Green Bay Inc.

Samantha Maass, event and volunteer coordinator, On Broadway Inc.

Ken Mika, project engineer, Geosyntec Consultants Inc.

Heather Milbach, community relations manager, Schreiber Foods

Briana Peters, manager, Hawkins Ash CPAs, LLP

Kristina Shelton, program director, YWCA Greater Green Bay

Madeline C. Szymanski, philanthropy adviser at CP and president and founder of Lucky 7 Dog Rescue

Tynisha D. Willingham, associate academic dean, St. Norbert College

Current annually recognizes the accomplishments of talented young professionals who make an impact within the community with its Future 15 & Young Professional Awards.

One individual from the Future 15 Award recipients will be selected and named the Young Professional of the Year during the Future 15 & Young Professional Awards, which will be held April 30 at the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center, 2040 Airport Drive, Green Bay. In addition, the Young Entrepreneur of the Year and Next Generation Best Place to Work award recipients will be announced at the event.

To register or for more information, visit greatergbc.org/future15.