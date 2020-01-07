Economic outlook survey participants sought

Posted by Kennedy Krause of Insight Publications

The Fox Cities Regional Partnership, the economic development division of the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce, is looking for professional insight and expertise to gauge the local and regional economy for its annual Economic Outlook report.

The report focuses on business trends from 2019 and projections for 2020. The 20-question survey can be completed online and is entirely confidential – responses are only used to generate results for the report. You can take the survey by clicking here. The survey closes Jan. 17.

The report will be presented at the Economic Outlook Lunch on Feb. 13 at the Red Lion Hotel in Appleton. Elliot Eisenburg, Ph.D., president, chief economist and founder of Graphs and Laughs LLC, is the keynote speaker and will present insight on national and global economic trends.

For more information or to register, click here.