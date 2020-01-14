Event focuses on European trade opportunities
Posted on Jan 14, 2020 :: Insight on Business, Web Exclusive
Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications
Businesses can learn more about European trade opportunities and meet the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.’s European trade representative at a Jan. 30 event at the StartUp Hub, 2701 Larsen Road, Green Bay.
The event, which runs from 10 to 11:30 a.m., will feature an update from Paul Smerda, a WEDC European trade representative who’s based in Berlin and covers Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Central Europe and Scandinavia.
In addition, before 10 a.m. and after 11:30 a.m., Smerda and Stanley Pfrang, the WEDC’s senior market development director-Europe, Middle East and Africa, are available for one-on-one appointments. Businesses should note their interest when registering.
To register for the event, click here.
