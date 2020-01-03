Former New North leader to head NEWERA

Posted by Kennedy Krause of Insight Publications

The Northeast Wisconsin Educational Resource Alliance (NEWERA) has hired Jerry Murphy as its new executive director.

Last June, Murphy retired from his role as executive director of New North Inc., a position he held for 13 years. He stayed with the organization through the end of the year to help with its entrepreneur and small business efforts.

“Jerry brings a wealth of experience to the director’s role and a resourceful network of connections across the range of talent and economic development resources and business leadership in Wisconsin,” said Bonnie Baerwald, current chair of NEWERA and president of Moraine Park Technical College. “We very much look forward to his leadership in implementing our strategic priorities.”

NEWERA was formed in 2000 as a response to the need for creative and responsive support for talent development needs in the region. The alliance is a working collaboration between leadership at six public colleges in the region and the College of the Menominee Nation.

“The speed of change in today’s economy and the increasing demand for talent requires a collaborative approach among higher education institutions,” Murphy said. “The key is being adept at elevating the unique strengths of the individual member campuses, while also creating value and strategic scale for those opportunities that can only be accomplished with all campuses working together.”

Murphy starts his new position on Monday.