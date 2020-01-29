Fox Communities Credit Union names new leader

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Christopher Allen, chief lending officer at Fox Communities Credit Union, is the organization’s new president and CEO.

Allen replaces Greg Hilbert, who announced last year his plans to retire by the end of April 2020.

“Chris joined Fox Communities in 2013 and has provided invaluable expertise and leadership during his time here. We are excited for Chris to lead us as our next president/CEO,” said Bill Panella, chair of the Fox Communities Credit Union’s board of directors.

As chief lending officer, Allen was responsible for the credit union’s lending programs. He also served as vice president of business services, where he managed all business lending at the credit union and was responsible for implementing a growth plan that grew the credit union’s commercial loan portfolio from $222 million to almost $400 million in three years.

“l look forward to carrying on the initiatives and traditions Greg has started as well as leading new change to benefit our members and employees,” Allen said. “I am extraordinarily proud of what our team has accomplished thus far for our membership … I’m even more excited at what the future holds for our credit union.”

Fox Communities Credit Union serves more than 104,000 members from its 22 branch locations, manages $1.8 billion in assets and employs more than 430 employees.