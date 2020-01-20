Galloway Co. announces new leader

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Galloway Co. President Greg Pollesch has announced he will retire May 1. Kevin Beauchamp, chief operating officer, will serve as the Neenah company’s next president.

As president for the past four years, Pollesch led the development of the bag-in-box 2X milk and dairy blend products, continuous process improvement formalization, critical real estate acquisitions and increased revenue and profitability.

To provide continued support to the team, Pollesch has agreed to represent Galloway as a member of the company’s board of directors, lead negotiator for its contract negotiations team and director of the Wisconsin Dairy Products Board.

“In his 14 years with our engineering and operations teams, Kevin has proven his leadership skills,” Pollesch said of his successor. “He’s led our continuous process and cost-savings improvements and capital projects focused on plant expansions and profit enhancement. Kevin and I will work closely together to ensure a smooth and successful transition.”

Before being promoted to chief operating officer in 2017, Beauchamp worked as Galloway’s engineering manager for 10 years. He also worked in utilities and engineering at the former NewPage Corp. and D&H Associates. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Davenport University and a bachelor of science in industrial technology from Northern Michigan University.