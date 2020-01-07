Keller Inc. names new president

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Cory Vande Wettering has been named president of Keller, Inc., replacing Wayne Stellmacher who had been president and CEO since 2006.

After spending 12 years in sales, Vande Wettering intends to continue to lead Kaukauna-based Keller into the future, while still maintaining the reputation the company has built throughout its 60-year history. “I am excited to begin this new chapter as the next leader at Keller Inc., to help grow our organization and to continue to strengthen the legacy that our founder has instilled within our employee-ownership: to build every project as if it were our own,” he said.

Stellmacher will continue to be a critical member of the Keller team as CEO, remaining highly involved until his retirement in the first quarter of 2021. He will remain a Keller board member beyond his retirement date.