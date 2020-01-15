Lanehub purchased by Texas firm

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Texas-based Transplace has purchased Lanehub, a Green Bay freight collaboration platform that allows shippers and carriers to see where dedicated lines in their networks overlap and to partner to improve asset utilization and reduce waste.

A leading transportation management and logistics technology provider, Transplace, based in Frisco, Texas, has $9 billion of freight under management and offers a wide range of technology and logistics solutions to its customers.

“This is a major milestone for our company because of how much more we can do as part of Transplace, a true leader in the global logistics industry,” Mark Hackl, founder and CEO of Lanehub, said in a news release. “With an industry-leading technology platform and $9 billion in freight under management, Transplace opens the door to an unrivaled network of carriers and shippers for unsurpassed freight lane collaborations and transportation cost reductions. We have high expectations about the opportunities ahead for our teams and customers as we join the Transplace organization.”

In 2017, Hackl won $100,000 at the Rise of the Rest Green Bay pitch contest. In 2019, Lanehub saw a 262 percent increase in its number of awarded lane matches.