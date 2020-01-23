Nominations open for Fox Cities Chamber business awards

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

The nominations process for the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Awards will be open through Feb. 28. Each year, the chamber recognizes exceptional businesses and organizations in the Fox Cities that help make it a vibrant, innovative and dynamic community. The awards given are based on leadership, dedication and achievement.

Businesses will be recognized across six categories:

The Business of the Year award recognizes businesses for outstanding performance, growing and/or increasing jobs, increasing sales, overcoming adversity and community contributions.

The Rising Star award recognizes relatively new, up-and-coming small businesses with a unique blend of vision, energy, perseverance and skill. It is for ventures that have been in business less than five years and have had a strong start with the potential for growing into a prosperous enterprise in the future.

The Entrepreneur of the Year award recognizes an individual who, through his/her own risk and initiative, has established a thriving and successful business.

The Company Innovation award acknowledges organizations that identify opportunities and execute creative thinking and calculated risk taking to bring innovation to the marketplace.

The Exemplary Marketing Performance award recognizes organizations that have taken risks around their marketing and promotional practices that have ultimately improved revenue, communication, customer relationships, market share or visibility.

The Corporate Citizen/Leadership award recognizes organizations with a philosophy of giving and community involvement that have made significant differences in the health and well-being of the Fox Cities. The award encourages and supports corporate social responsibility and community leadership.

The 2020 Business Awards recipients will be announced in April and recognized at the annual Business Awards Luncheon on May 5 at the Red Lion Hotel Paper Valley in Appleton. The award nomination form and eligibility requirements can be found at http://bit.ly/nominate2020bizawards.

Registration and sponsor information can be found on the chamber website at foxcitieschamber.com. For more information, please contact Kurt Kempen, manager of events and sponsorship, at the Fox Cities Chamber by phone (920) 734-7101 or email [email protected]