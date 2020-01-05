Noted economist returning for Oshkosh event

Posted by Kennedy Krause of Insight Publications

Economist Brian Beulieu will share his thoughts on 2019 and an outlook on 2020 at the Economic Outlook Breakfast on Feb. 11 at the Oshkosh Convention Center.

Sponsored by Ganther Construction | Architecture, event registration begins at 7 a.m., followed by breakfast and Beulieu’s presentation at 8.

Beulieu has been an economist with ITR Economics since 1982 and its CEO since 1987. He has presented at the Oshkosh event for the past several years.

The cost is $50 per person or $350 for a table of eight for Chamber members. The cost is $60 per person or $450 for a table of eight for Non-Chamber members. To register for the event or learn more, click here.