NWTC receives $495K grant for low-income students

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

The Kresge Foundation has awarded a $495,000 grant to Northeast Wisconsin Technical College to connect people with low incomes to critical human services supports and educational pathways to advance social and economic mobility.

This is one of six partnerships between community colleges and human services nonprofits nationwide selected to participate in Kresge’s Boosting Opportunities for Social and Economic Mobility for Families (BOOST) initiative.

Through BOOST, Kresge aims to connect students with critical human services support to help them successfully juggle work, family and school. In addition, it provides people served by human services nonprofits with educational opportunities that lead to careers that help them support their families.

With this support, NWTC continue to give students access to resources to help them succeed. “Making sure our students master their courses, stay in college and earn a credential is at the heart of everything we do at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College,” said NWTC President Dr. H. Jeffrey Rafn.

In addition to grant funding, BOOST grantees and partners will convene annually, participate in a cross-site evaluation and receive technical assistance from Jobs for the Future, a national nonprofit organization that will serve as the foundation’s management and learning partner.

For more information on BOOST, visit Kresge.org.