Oshkosh CEOs positive on 2020 outlook

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Oshkosh business leaders are bullish on the economy in 2020 and beyond, according to an Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce survey.

In the annual Business Outlook Survey, 81.8 percent of participating CEOs rated their companies’ outlook as good to excellent in the next six months, and 77.7 percent rated their outlook as excellent in the next one to three years.

Here are some other key takeaways from the 2020 survey:

83 percent believe sales will outperform 2019 results

57 percent plan to add employees

50 percent plan to make a capital expenditure

30 percent have job openings that are going unfilled, with recruiting qualified labor as the biggest obstacle to filling those positions

When asked about Oshkosh, 80 percent of CEOs rated the quality of life in the area as very good to excellent; 68 percent said the education system was second to none; and 60 percent said the area has a forward-looking culture that embraces entrepreneurism.

As for the top public policy issues facing Wisconsin, CEOs cited the labor shortage/lack of qualified applicants, increasing health care costs and the current tax climate.

The chamber is hosting its annual Economic Outlook Breakfast with speaker Brian Beaulieu on Feb. 11 at the Oshkosh Convention Center. Click here for more information or to register.