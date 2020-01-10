Oshkosh Corp. announces CFO transition

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Oshkosh Corp. announced that David M. Sagehorn, who has served the company for two decades, including 12 years as chief financial officer, will retire effective April 3. Sagehorn will serve as an external adviser for a year after his retirement date to ensure a smooth transition. Michael E. Pack, vice president of finance in the Fire & Emergency segment at Oshkosh, will succeed Sagehorn as executive vice president and CFO.

Pack has served as vice president of finance in Oshkosh’s Fire & Emergency segment since 2012. In this capacity, he helped lead a turnaround of this key business segment to deliver record operating margin growth.

An Oshkosh Corp. employee since 2006, Pack has held finance roles of increasing responsibility with the Fire & Emergency, Access Equipment, Commercial and Corporate teams. Prior to joining Oshkosh, he was a senior audit manager at Grant Thornton. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is a certified public accountant.

“I am honored to be stepping into the role of chief financial officer at a time of strength and momentum for Oshkosh,” Pack said. “I believe deeply in our purpose, strategy and team and am energized for 2020 and beyond.”