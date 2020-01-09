Robinson Metal adds third facility

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Robinson Metal Inc. is opening a second facility in De Pere. As early as February, Robinson will begin production at the new facility at 2107 American Blvd.

The 178,000-square-foot facility will be Robinson’s third location and brings its total capacity to 500,000 square feet of manufacturing space. Robinson has a production facility in Manitowoc in addition to its main campus on Eisenhower Road in De Pere.

The American Boulevard facility will be used to expand Robinson’s coating capabilities and add increased capacity for all its divisions. Robinson anticipates hiring approximately 20 new employees for the new facility and will continue adding to its workforce, which has experienced 14 percent job growth overall in the past year.

“We were very lucky to find a facility that is set up in a manner to meet the flexible needs of our customers” said Sam Thomas, general manager for Robinson Metal Inc. “It allows us to add a very robust coatings capability as well as additional square footage to meet our growing customer demand.”