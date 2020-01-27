SNC event puts economy in the spotlight

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

St. Norbert College in De Pere is hosting a State of the Economy event at 8 a.m. on Feb. 13 in the Michels Ballroom, 405 Third St., on the college campus.

The free event will feature a 45-minute presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

The event is designed both for area professionals looking for more economic data ahead of executing their business planning and for individuals who are generally interested in the state of the country’s economy.

Marc Schaffer, associate professor of economics and director of the Center for Business & Economic Analysis at the college, will be joined by students of the Donald J. Schneider School of Business & Economics in presenting an in-depth look at factors affecting the economy. Key topics will include gross domestic product, unemployment and inflation, and major economic changes with short-term effects. This part of the program will run until 9 a.m.

Following Schaffer’s presentation and Q&A, there will be a brief coffee and networking break. At 9:15 a.m., Schaffer and students will lead a national peer-city analysis with partners from the Greater Green Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Attendees can register for the first session, the second session or both. The event is sponsored by Associated Bank. To register, go to www.snc.edu/sync/stateofeconomy.html.