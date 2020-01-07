St. Norbert launches family business forum

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Family-owned businesses have all the struggles of other businesses — worrying about finding enough talent, finances, marketing and more — but also the extra struggle of family relationships. Their unique challenges led St. Norbert College’s Schneider School of Business & Economics to launch its new Family Business Forum.

“Our intent is to have a program that works specifically with small family businesses and provide them with content and resources to help them become stronger businesses,” says Dean Stewart, executive director of the Center for Exceptional Leadership at St. Norbert College. “We want to provide a platform for Wisconsin family businesses to gather knowledge and skills, network with each other and provide them with helpful seminars and workshops.”

The forum will launch with a daylong summit on April 3. That day’s program will allow attendees to explore relevant issues and topics while discussing real-world challenges and opportunities within a cohort of their peers.

The Family Business Forum is open to all family-owned businesses in Wisconsin. Stewart says its goals are to:

Serve as a self-sustaining forum for the collection and dissemination of information relevant to family businesses

Build relationships among family businesses, professional organizations interested in assisting family business and St. Norbert College

Provide opportunities for family business members to interact with members of other family businesses

Develop educational programs for family business members

Conduct research on family business issues

Provide family businesses access to educational resources including a family business resource center and student interns

Promote the economic and social value of family businesses

Forum members will meet nine times per year, anchored by the Family Business Summit each spring. Gail McNutt, who recently retired as CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes and previously held leadership roles at Schneider, will be the lead facilitator for the forum and summit.

Stewart says the forum is in the process of forming an advisory committee to gather input on programming.