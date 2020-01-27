Sustainability council to hold event at Miron

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

The Wisconsin Sustainability Council will hold a regional sustainability event at Miron Construction Co. Inc. in Neenah on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 24.

Anyone interested in learning about sustainability and how it adds value to businesses is encouraged to attend.

The program will focus on these areas: leveraging the use of the council’s Green Masters Program, regional networking, collaboration and support for sustainability, and emerging financial connections to sustainability.

In the first part of the program, attendees will learn how the Green Masters Program helps translate sustainability success into business success and provides companies with a way to organize and share information with employees, supply chain and customers. Green Masters developers and practitioners will lead this part of the event, which will share and explore the benefits of taking part in the Green Masters Program.

The regional networking portion of the event will include sharing of skills and strategies for building sustainability into a business. Participants will collaboratively explore ways to address reporting frameworks, certifications, stewardship opportunities and operational needs.

The emerging financial connections portion will look at socially responsible investing (SRI), a branch of investing in which investors consider the environmental, social and governance of a company. Young professionals are increasingly interested in having SRI choices included in their 401(k) options.

The event costs $25 and includes lunch. To register, visit https://gmpatmiron.eventbrite.com.