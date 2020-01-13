TEDxFondduLac seeks speakers

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

TEDxFondduLac is accepting speaker applications for this year’s event, which will be held Aug. 15 at the Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts.

The theme for the fourth annual TEDxFonddulac is CARE — create a ripple effect. Speaker applications will be accepted through the end of January.

Individuals can nominate themselves or someone they believe has a great idea to share on stage. All ideas are accepted for consideration. The application forms, information on speaker expectations and tips for a successful application can be found at tedxfonddulac.com.

Tickets for the Aug. 15 will be available after this year’s speakers are announced. The event sells out every year.

TEDxFondduLac is run by a team of volunteers. Its previous 44 talks have received more than 3 million views online.