TEDxLakeUniversity slated for Feb. 13
Posted on Jan 15, 2020 :: Insight on Business, Web Exclusive
Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications
“Five Years from Now” is the theme of Lakeland University’s second annual TEDx event. Three Lakeland University students and three faculty members are among the nine speakers who will share their ideas at TEDxLakelandUniversity.
The program is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Bradley Theatre. Details on how to obtain tickets, which will be free, will be announced soon.
Speakers and their topics are:
- Randall Moyer (Lakeland student) — Using a positive mindset to overcome adversity.
- Maia Reed (LU student) — Lifelong learning.
- Emily Sonntag (LU student) — Evolving the training of educators.
- Yaron Zoller (LU business faculty) — Inclusion, not just diversity.
- Mary Dantzler (LU adjunct faculty) — Changing our communication with the dying.
- Lisa Koenecke (LU adjunct faculty) — Changing from a bystander to an ally.
- Marilyn Bugenhagen – Mutuality helps people navigate thresholds.
- Marissa Jablonski — Developing a new relationship with plastics.
- Toni Marinucci — Diets aren’t the answer.
