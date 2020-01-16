TitletownTech leads $8M funding in digital health firm

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

TitletownTech is leading an $8 million round of funding in Oculogica, an innovative digital health company. TitletownTech’s venture fund and innovation center grew out of partnership between the Green Bay Packers and Microsoft.

Oculogica has established the new standard of care for concussion diagnosis through the development of the EyeBOX, the first FDA-approved neuro-diagnostic device that uses proprietary and innovative technology to track eye movement to determine if a person has a concussion.

“Oculogica has developed ground-breaking technology that will change how doctors, hospitals, parents and athletes diagnose and manage head injuries,” said Jill Enos, managing director of TitletownTech. “TitletownTech is excited to help enable Oculogica to bring this technology to the larger market.”

Founded in 2013 by Dr. Uzma Samadani in New York, Oculogica began working with TitletownTech in 2019 to further develop its device and technology. Samadani and her sister, Rosina, grew up in Beaver Dam and are lifelong Packers fans.

The investment in Oculogica is TitletownTech’s first major funding offering.

In its concussion diagnosis evaluation, the EyeBOX’s technology requires no baseline testing and uses a non-invasive procedure that lasts less than four minutes and can be administered within minutes of an injury, with immediate results. Oculogica has received a CPT code for insurance reimbursement in record time – less than a year after getting FDA authorization.

