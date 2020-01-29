United Way Fox Cities campaign raises $8.75M

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Supporters of United Way Fox Cities gathered Wednesday evening to celebrate a successful community campaign that raised $8.75 million to invest in Fox Cities area children, adults and families.

The 2019 campaign was led by co-chairs Jim Kotek, president and CEO of Menasha Corp., and Kim Underhill, group president of Kimberly-Clark North America. Kimberly-Clark Corp. sponsored the campaign celebration.

A record 250 people gathered at The Fox Club at Fox Cities Stadium to celebrate the community support that allows United Way to continue its efforts to impact one in three people. Funds are invested directly into more than 100 programs, along with grants and initiatives including United Way’s 2-1-1, Fox Cities Diaper Bank and Providing Access to Healing for Students.

“People in the Fox Cities care deeply about this community and give generously to help others,” said Peter Kelly, president and CEO of United Way Fox Cities. “It is because of that support that we can continue our work to bring people together to find solutions to the biggest issues and build a stronger Fox Cities for everyone.”

The United Way Fox Cities recognized several companies and individuals who displayed exemplary leadership in their United Way campaign.

United Way Champion Top Performer Award: Represents those campaigns that stood out with overall growth and performance in 2019.

Small Company (1-150 employees) – Galloway Co.

Medium Company (151-499 employees) – GLK Foods

Large Company (500 or more employees) – Menasha Corp.

Outstanding Leadership Giving Award: Partner that demonstrates growth in the Leadership Giving level and Emerging Leaders giving levels.

Miron Construction Co. Inc.

Emerging Leaders Giving Award: Partner that demonstrates growth in the Emerging Leaders giving level.

Secura Insurance Co.

Sustained Excellence Award: Partners that demonstrate outstanding and ongoing commitment each year.

Scheels

Excellence in Partnership Award: Highlights a strong and enduring partnership in support of United Way that goes beyond campaign support.

Valley Packaging Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Kimberly-Clark Corporate Challenge Awards:

Employee Participation Award for the company that saw the greatest increase in employee participation, with a minimum of 100 employees and 25 percent employee participation:

Festival Foods

Employee Giving Award for the company that saw the greatest percentage increase in employee giving, with a minimum of $20,000 raised the previous year.