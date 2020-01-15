UW-Oshkosh Foundation receives $1.9M gift

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Foundation has received a $1.9 million from Dr. Kenneth J. Grieb to establish the Kenneth J. Grieb Professorship.

The gift is a permanent endowment meant to facilitate professional scholarship through the support of research, including research-related travel, research assistance, reproduction costs and other related expenses. Grieb was a longtime UW-Oshkosh professor who died in July 2018.

“Dr. Grieb was intentional in creating this endowment,” said Jessica King, donor advisory fund member and Grieb’s attorney. “He believed in philanthropy and finding ways to ensure this great work continues and opportunities are afforded to those who are inspired by it. The Oshkosh community, and beyond, will reap the benefits of this new partnership.”

Grieb began his teaching career at UW-Oshkosh in 1966 and in 1968 began serving as the international studies coordinator and faculty adviser for the award-winning UW-Oshkosh Model United Nations Team. He spent most of his career engaging students interested in the study of political, economic, social and cultural issues from an interdisciplinary, global perspective.

The fund will support research and course development within the International Studies program’s Topical Emphasis including African, Asian and Latin studies. It will also serve as a catalyst to continue to support lifelong learning.