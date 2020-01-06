Women of Influence winners announced
Posted on Jan 6, 2020 :: Insight on Business, Web Exclusive
Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications
Eight women from across the region were selected by a panel of judges to receive the inaugural Insight Women of Influence Awards.
The 2020 winners are:
- Corporate leader: Jill Wagner Kelly of Integrity Insurance
- Business owner: Lisa Cruz of Red Shoes Inc.
- Mentor: Glenda Woosley of Culvers of Darboy, Grand Chute and Little Chute
- Difference Maker-Nonprofits: Harriet Redman of WisconSibs Inc.
- Difference Maker-Business Community: Laurie Radke of the Greater Green Bay Chamber
- Young Influencer: Christina Singh of Boys & Girls Clubs of Sheboygan County
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Susan Finco of Leonard and Finco Public Relations
- Trailblazer Award: Cynthia Estrup of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Police Department
The awards will be handed out at a special luncheon event on March 31 at the Bridgewood Resort Hotel & Conference Center in Neenah. For more information or to register for the event, click here.
All winners will be profiled in a special section handed out at the luncheon and inserted into the April issue of Insight. More than 80 women for nominated for this year’s awards. You can find a full list of all the nominees here.
Insight is hosting the Women of Influence Awards with presenting sponsors Acuity Insurance, Marco, Oshkosh Corp. and ThedaCare.
Leave a Comment