Women of Influence winners announced

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Eight women from across the region were selected by a panel of judges to receive the inaugural Insight Women of Influence Awards.

The 2020 winners are:

Corporate leader: Jill Wagner Kelly of Integrity Insurance

Business owner: Lisa Cruz of Red Shoes Inc.

Mentor: Glenda Woosley of Culvers of Darboy, Grand Chute and Little Chute

Difference Maker-Nonprofits: Harriet Redman of WisconSibs Inc.

Difference Maker-Business Community: Laurie Radke of the Greater Green Bay Chamber

Young Influencer: Christina Singh of Boys & Girls Clubs of Sheboygan County

Lifetime Achievement Award: Susan Finco of Leonard and Finco Public Relations

Trailblazer Award: Cynthia Estrup of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Police Department

The awards will be handed out at a special luncheon event on March 31 at the Bridgewood Resort Hotel & Conference Center in Neenah. For more information or to register for the event, click here.

All winners will be profiled in a special section handed out at the luncheon and inserted into the April issue of Insight. More than 80 women for nominated for this year’s awards. You can find a full list of all the nominees here.

Insight is hosting the Women of Influence Awards with presenting sponsors Acuity Insurance, Marco, Oshkosh Corp. and ThedaCare.