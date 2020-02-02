2 New North manufacturers earn state honors

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Two manufacturers from the New North won Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Awards for outstanding achievements in manufacturing during an event Thursday in Milwaukee.

Fox Valley Wood Products, Inc. of Kaukauna received the Manufacturer of the Year Award-Small Category and Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats of Wittenberg received the Manufacturer of the Year Award-Large.

Six Wisconsin companies were honored at the 2020 Manufacturer of the Year Awards program, which recognizes Wisconsin companies that demonstrate a commitment to business excellence, supporting their workforce and involvement in their community.

Other winners included: Gamber Johnson LLC of Stevens Point received Manufacturer of the Year Award–Medium Category; The Greenheck Group of Schofield received Manufacturer of the Year Award–Mega Category; Metal-Era, Inc. of Waukesha won a special award for Exceptional Customer Focus & Satisfaction; and Felss Rotaform, LLC of New Berlin received a special award for Outstanding Employee Engagement & Culture.

The Manufacturer of the Year Awards are sponsored by the advisory firm of Baker Tilly, the law firm of Michael Best & Friedrich LLP and Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the combined state chamber and manufacturers’ association.

Look for more coverage of the awards in the March issue of Insight on Manufacturing.