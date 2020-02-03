Basic Needs Giving Partnership awards millions in grants

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The Basic Needs Giving Partnership awarded nearly $6 million in new grants to Northeast Wisconsin organizations supporting innovative programs helping those in need. Collaborating nonprofits and organizations — 225 in total — were granted funds for programs addressing the root causes of poverty through the community foundations in Green Bay, the Fox Valley and Oshkosh.

The total 2019 Basic Needs Giving Partnership grants include $5,973,534 in new grant commitments and $4,688,469 in total grants distributed. Funding breakdowns are:

The Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region awarded new grants of $2,699,853 and distributed $2,410,354 to multiple-year grants

The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation awarded new grants of $1,836,052 and distributed $1,229,934 to multiple-year grants

The Oshkosh Area Community Foundation awarded new grants of $1,437,629 and distributed $1,048,181 to multiple-year grants

Regional awarded grants of $758,993

National awarded new grant of $400,000

The grants focus on programs that reduce poverty by creating economic stability, increasing access to education, building family support and social connection, and improving health and wellness.

The funding for the grants is generated by the annual U.S. Venture Open, the nation’s largest one-day charitable event dedicated to ending poverty. In 2019, the event raised $5.24 million for the Basic Needs Giving Partnership, and 100 percent of every dollar donated is invested in the fund. In the 34-year history of the U.S. Venture Open, $32 million has been granted to regional nonprofits.

“We are excited to be able to provide this level of funding to facilitate and support the unique, collaborative work in the region,” Greg Vandenberg, director of Giving and Community Engagement for U.S. Venture, said in a statement. “Poverty is a complex issue that requires complex work to solve it, and we need to continue to fund programs that are working to end it.”

A grantmaking match of $800,000 from the J. J. Keller Foundation, $250,000 from Oshkosh Corp. and $200,000 from both ThedaCare and the Thrivent Foundation lead this effort. Three community foundations review and award grants to regional nonprofits that address poverty.