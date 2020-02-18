Bergstrom buys Cliff Wall Automotive

Posted by Jessica Thiel of Insight Publications

Cliff Wall announced he is selling the fourth-generation dealership, Cliff Wall Automotive, located at 1988 East Mason St. in Green Bay, to Bergstrom Automotive in Neenah. The sale includes the automotive franchises for Subaru, Mazda and Mitsubishi and the properties located at on East Mason Street and at Lime Kiln Road in Green Bay.

Wall also announced his retirement from the dealership. The sale of the dealership is expected to be finalized on Feb. 29.

“We have been so fortunate to have strong customer loyalty for our brands and for our dealership over the past 91 years. We also have an amazing team of employees who represent our tradition of outstanding customer service,” Wall said. “We are pleased that the dealership will continue forward into the future under the strong leadership of Bergstrom Automotive.”

“We are excited and proud to continue growing in Green Bay as we become the Subaru-Mazda -Mitsubishi representative. Now we are able to offer our guests each of these quality brands at two convenient locations in Northeast Wisconsin,” said John F. Bergstrom, chairman and CEO of Bergstrom Automotive.