ChemDesign building new technology center

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

ChemDesign Products Inc. recently broke ground on its new 25,000-square-foot technology center in Marinette.

When finished this fall, the building will serve as the new hub for ChemDesign’s 160 employees, making it easier for them to interact and collaborate. The two-story technology center will contain world-class, state-of-the-art process support and quality control laboratories as well as administrative and operational offices, locker rooms and a cafeteria. Keller Inc. is leading the building’s design and build.

“This new technology center will enable us to gather all staff under one roof. I am extremely pleased to see the completion of this as it continues to demonstrate our investment into meeting and exceeding the expectations of our employees and our customers,” ChemDesign President and CEO Dave Mielke said in a statement.

ChemDesign provides a variety of manufacturing services for companies in the specialty, agricultural and fine chemical markets.