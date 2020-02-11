Door County Economic Development Corp. taps new leader

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Steve Jenkins will be the next executive director for the Door County Economic Development Corp. He replaces Jim Schuessler, who left his role with the DCEDC for a job in Arizona.

Jenkins most recently served as a special business consultant with ThriveED, a two-county economic development corporation serving Jefferson and Dodge counties. Prior to that, he served as president and CEO of Sandoval Economic Alliance in Rio Rando, N.M. From 2012 to 2017, Jenkins led the Economic Development Corp. in Fond du Lac, where he led the implementation of an award-winning program focused on attraction, helping existing businesses and entrepreneurial development.

Jenkins has a degree in business administration from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, where he fulfilled course work in a graduate program in planning. He is also a Certified Economic Developer.