K-C selling Lake Street building

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Kimberly-Clark Corp. is consolidating two of its Fox Cities offices.

The company has put its Lake Street office complex in Fox Crossing up for sale, with an anticipated occupancy date of January 2021. The 171,200-square-foot building overlooks Little Lake Butte des Morts. The 1956 building was designed by architect Bruce Graham, who also designed Willis Tower and the John Hancock Center in downtown Chicago.

Employees currently housed at the Lake Street building will be moved to Kimberly-Clark’s West Office building on Winchester Road in Neenah. A K-C statement says no jobs are being lost in the move but that remodeling at the West Office complex created additional room.

All employees should be moved into the West Office complex by the end of 2020. The decision to consolidate the two sites is part of the company’s overall restructuring plan that started in 2018.