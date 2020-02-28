Manitowoc harbor receives $2.2M grant

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The Manitowoc harbor is receiving a $2.2 million Harbor Assistance Program grant to support improvements designed to support the manufacturing, assembly and shipping of cranes for the U.S. Navy.

As part of the project, new loadout and rail platforms will be constructed at the City Centre, LLC property to handle oversize, overweight cranes.

The improvements are needed to enable Konecranes and Broadwind Towers and Heavy Fabrications to manufacture enormous cranes for the U.S. Navy, according to Gov. Tony Evers. Once manufactured, the cranes must be tested and shipped fully assembled the East Coast.

“These harbor improvements provide double benefits. The grant helps create new highly-skilled jobs in Wisconsin. It also helps contain transportation costs, making future manufacturing contracts even more attractive,” Evers said.

The Port of Marinette received a $29 million Harbor Assistance Program grant this week to help allow for the production of the next generation of U.S. Navy ships.