Marinette port receives $29M grant

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Gov. Tony Evers has announced a $29 million Harbor Assistance Program grant for Port of Marinette improvements. The changes will allow for the production of the next generation of U.S. Navy ships.

Fincantieri Marinette Marine, a shipbuilder located at the port, intends to continue a site improvement project, which includes the construction of a vertical ship lift structure, dock walls, and bulkheads and harbor dredging to transition the shipyard to accommodate the construction of larger vessels.

“These shipyard improvements ensure that Marinette Marine can continue to compete for U.S. Naval contracts, providing the area with good-paying, family-supporting jobs. Their success is vital to the success of the Marinette community and local economy,” Evers said.

The Marinette Marine shipyard employs 1,500 full-time employees and contractors, with another 1,000 suppliers and customers on site every day.

Last summer, Fincantieri Marinette Marine received a $1.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration program to help pay for shipyard updates.

Fincantieri Marinette Marine focuses on naval construction, including combat ships, icebreakers, buoy tenders and research vessels. It is one of the international shipbuilder’s three U.S. facilities, all of which are in Wisconsin. The indoor production capacity of the Marinette shipyard is 556,000 square feet, the equivalent of approximately 10 football fields.